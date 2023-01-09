Yoon says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Monday for effectively spending taxes only in the interest of the people and without consideration for politics or elections.

Yoon made the remark during a joint New Year's policy briefing by the welfare ministry, labor ministry, gender equality ministry, food and drug safety ministry, and the disease control and prevention agency.



President Yoon Suk Yeol receives a policy briefing from the welfare ministry, labor ministry, gender equality ministry, food and drug safety ministry, and the disease control and prevention agency at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

"The idea that sums up the state's work of protecting welfare, labor, women, families, and adolescents, and the state's handling of diseases and safety control of food and drugs, is so obvious but these have to be done solely for the people," he said during the meeting at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.

"It may be the work of an elected government, but it must never be influenced by politics or elections or blocs, and we must spend the people's taxes in a really very effective way from a position of considering only the people," he added.

On welfare policy, Yoon referred to his administration's philosophy of taking care of the weak, saying that helping vulnerable people maintain their dignity and values is the starting point of welfare.

He also said the idea behind "universal welfare" is not simply about supporting the poor but contributing to society's overall safety and development.

In particular, he cited the national health insurance system, saying individuals must first bear the cost "at an appropriate level" and then receive free services.

"If things like ideology, politics and elections stand in the way, it becomes difficult to fulfill the state's role to help the people be truly blessed," he said.

Yoon has accused the preceding Moon Jae-in administration of dividing the nation with policies that were designed to serve favorable ideologies or political blocs.

hague@yna.co.kr

