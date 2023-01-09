LG Energy Solution Q4 operating profit up 213.6 pct to 237.4 bln won
All News 17:04 January 09, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Monday estimated its fourth-quarter operating profit at 237.4 billion won (US$190.9 million), up 213.6 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue increased 92.3 percent to 8.53 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.
The operating profit was 33.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
