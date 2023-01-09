Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Energy Solution 2022 operating profit up 57.9 pct to 1.21 tln won

All News 17:05 January 09, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Monday estimated its 2022 operating profit at 1.21 trillion won (US$976 million), up 57.9 percent from a year earlier.

Annual revenue increased 43.4 percent to 25.59 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Keywords
#LG Energy Solution
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!