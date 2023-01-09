LG Energy Solution 2022 operating profit up 57.9 pct to 1.21 tln won
All News 17:05 January 09, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Monday estimated its 2022 operating profit at 1.21 trillion won (US$976 million), up 57.9 percent from a year earlier.
Annual revenue increased 43.4 percent to 25.59 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
