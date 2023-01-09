S. Korean foreign minister speaks by phone with new Chinese counterpart
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held phone talks with China's new top diplomat, Qin Gang, to offer congratulations on Qin's recent inauguration, the ministry said Monday.
In their first phone talks since Qin assumed his post, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to boost bilateral relations and discussed pending issues on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's escalating provocations and ensuring stable supply chains.
China appointed Qin, who served as an ambassador to the United States, in late December to lead the country's foreign ministry, replacing Wang Yi, who had served as foreign minister since 2013.
Last week, Park expressed his willingness to cooperate with Qin in maintaining high-level communications in a congratulatory letter.
