SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- Poet Ko Un resumes writing without word of apology for sexual misconduct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Day care center at elementary schools to stay open until 8 p.m., helping working moms (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't seeking to reform pensions for civil servants, private schools, military (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon to accelerate 3 major reforms, says taxes should be spent without consideration for politics (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon to accelerate pension, labor reforms in year two in office (Segye Times)

-- Brazil split in 2; democracy has been trampled (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Pension reform drive picks up pace, assessment on financial conditions to be announced 2 months ahead of schedule (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- For 1st time in 2 yrs, gov't to push for expansion of medical school admissions (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon to accelerate labor reforms (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Dearth of wood for furniture as obsession with renewable energy backfires (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Listed companies' operating profits for this year estimated at 165 tln won, down 28 tln won from 3 months ago (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Disused satellite misses Korea on reentry (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- BOK likely to continue rate hikes (Korea Herald)

-- Russian asylum-seekers stranded in airport (Korea Times)

