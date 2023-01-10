(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 10)

DP's Lee must meet prosecutor as individual



Democratic Party (DP) Chair Lee Jae-myung will appear before the prosecution as a suspect today for questioning on allegations that he received "third-party" bribes through the Seongnam FC football club while serving as mayor of the city. Lee is suspected of receiving donations of more than 16 billion won ($12.9 million) from several companies, including Doosan Engineering & Construction and Naver, in return for favors such as construction permits and change of the purpose of land.

The prosecution's questioning of an incumbent head of a political party holding a majority in the National Assembly is the first of its kind. But the arraigning of Lee is right. In its letter of indictment for CEOs of those companies, the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office made it clear that Lee first contacted them to prepare for a situation where he could not keep his promise. Lee claimed that he took the money for "public interest," not for his own profit. As he insists on his innocence, Lee must prove it only based on evidence and legal logic.

In fact, the prosecution's summoning of Lee has nothing to do with the DP, as the case took place when he was the city mayor. And yet, Lee plans to show off his power as a political leader by bringing a number of DP lawmakers, including the leadership, not to mention a group of his fanatical supporters. The DP attacks the prosecution for "oppressing the opposition," but that does not make his suspicions disappear.

Lee faces a plethora of allegations against him, including his involvement in the Daejang-dong development scandal, the suspicious Wirae New Town redevelopment and the forced payment by a business group of his own legal fees when he was tried for violating election law in 2018. Most of the cases were investigated by the Moon Jae-in administration before the Mar. 9, 2022 presidential election in which he ran and lost. Nevertheless, the DP unilaterally opened the National Assembly in January to prevent Lee's arrest (When the legislature is in session, lawmakers cannot be arrested). The party could repeat that over and over. It must not forget that its support rate fell after it vetoed the prosecution's request to arrest Rep. Noh Woong-rae for bribery charges.

The prosecution must get to the bottom of allegations against Lee. As it summoned him after his election defeat, it could provoke suspicions about its motive. Prosecutors are dilly-dallying with their investigations of people who received 5 billion won each from a developer in the Daejang-dong project, too. Given the upcoming parliamentary elections in April 2024, prosecutors must finish their investigations fast so Lee can receive a final ruling from a court.

(END)