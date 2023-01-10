(LEAD) Opposition leader to appear for questioning in bribery probe
(ATTN: ADDS DP floor leader's comments in last 2 paras)
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was set to appear at a prosecutors office for questioning Tuesday over bribery allegations surrounding corporate donations to a football club while he was serving as the mayor of Seongnam.
Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), is scheduled to arrive at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office located just south of Seoul at 10:30 a.m. Senior DP lawmakers are expected to accompany him.
Prosecutors suspect Lee, who served as the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, is linked to allegations that the city government attracted 17 billion won (US$13.7 million) in corporate donations to its municipal football club in return for administrative favors between 2016 and 2018.
The companies include internet portal giant Naver Corp. and Doosan Engineering & Construction Co.
Last year, prosecutors indicted a former head of Doosan Engineering & Construction on charges of donating 5.5 billion won to Seongnam FC in exchange for business favors, and has since expanded the investigation to other firms.
Lee has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the prosecution investigation is a politically motivated attempt to remove him and suppress the main opposition party.
"This is the first administration in our constitutional history that has summoned the sitting head of the No. 1 opposition party to the prosecution," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said in a party meeting, referring to the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
"On the surface, they talk about the rule of law, but the truth is that this is no different from an immoral iron-fist rule aimed at removing the political enemy of President Yoon Suk Yeol and suppressing the opposition party," he said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Ganghwa
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Fire engulfs parking tower in Busan; no injuries reported
-
Former GM Korea CEO given suspended prison term over illegal employment