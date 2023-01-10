Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 10, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Cloudy 10
Incheon 04/-3 Cloudy 10
Suwon 07/-5 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 08/-5 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 09/-5 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 07/-5 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-4 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 11/-3 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 11/-4 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
Most Saved
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Ganghwa
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
Fire engulfs parking tower in Busan; no injuries reported
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents