Tuesday's weather forecast

09:01 January 10, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Cloudy 10

Incheon 04/-3 Cloudy 10

Suwon 07/-5 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 08/-5 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 09/-5 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 12/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-4 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 11/-4 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 20

