S. Korea, U.S. hold high-level consultations on IRA, supply chain issues

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States had discussions Tuesday on a range of bilateral issues, including a new U.S. law that offers tax incentives to electric vehicles assembled in North America.

Jose Fernandez, the U.S. under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, met Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon in Seoul to discuss economic security, such as strengthening supply chain resilience.

The two sides also discussed the easing of discriminatory provisions for Korean-made electric vehicles in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden last August, gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. could lose ground in the U.S. market.

Fernandez arrived here on Monday, becoming the first senior U.S. official to visit Seoul this year, the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.

Last month, Lee and Fernandez signed a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to continuing constructive discussions to address Seoul's concerns on the impact of the IRA at the 7th Senior Economic Dialogue in Washington, D.C.

Fernandez plans to meet with representatives from U.S. and South Korean companies, and hold a roundtable on female business leaders with the American Chamber of Commerce before departing for Japan on Wednesday.



South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (L) poses for a photo with U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez at the Department of State in Washington on Dec. 12, 2022, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

