TXT's new album surpasses 1.56 mln copies in preorders

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together sold more than 1.56 million copies of its upcoming EP in preorders, the band's agency said Tuesday, with the album expected to become another hit from the band.

"The Name Chapter: temptation," the band's fifth EP, set to come out Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., depicts the youth who are swayed by the temptation of freedom and entertainment, Big Hit Music said.

The 1.56 million figure is bigger than the 1.47 million copies recorded by the five-piece act's fourth EP, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," in preoders. The EP has sold over 1.65 million copies since it came out in May, based on data from Circle Chart, which reports accumulated sales and streams.

