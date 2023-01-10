SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.25 3.25

1-M 3.39 3.40

2-M 3.58 3.61

3-M 3.75 3.79

6-M 3.96 4.01

12-M 4.04 4.07



(END)