Ukrainian PM says partnership with S. Korea continues to develop

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country and South Korea continue to develop their partnership as he spoke during an interview with Yonhap News Agency last week.

"The partnership between Ukraine and South Korea continue to develop. During the interview in Kyiv, I spoke to @YonhapNews about the main directions & opportunities for cooperation with South Korea in Ukraine's recovery and post-war reconstruction projects," Shmyhal tweeted Monday (local time).

He also attached a related photo and Yonhap's English-language article.

In an exclusive interview with Yonhap on Thursday, Shmyhal said Russia has created the world's largest mine field in his country and Ukraine is doing everything it can to quickly end the war.

It was the first time Shmyhal has conducted an interview with an Asian news outlet following the start of the war with Russia. It was also the first exclusive interview for an Asian media outlet in more than 2 1/2 years in office.



This image, captured from the Twitter account of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Jan. 10, 2023, shows Shmyhal speaking in an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Jan. 5 at the government complex in Kyiv.



