PM calls for measures to grant local governments leeway in pursuing policies

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday urged the central government to come up with measures to give local governments more leeway in pursuing their own policies.

"Even if it is not a special autonomous province, all local governments should be able to take the initiative in implementing their regional development policies with high autonomy," Han told a Cabinet meeting.

Han's remarks came as the Cabinet meeting deliberated plans on whether the central government would grant Gangwon and North Jeolla provinces special autonomy.

Han said the central government should "lay the foundation for local governments to develop their capabilities as partners in carrying out state affairs."

South Korea's exports are forecast to see a 4.5 percent fall in 2023, hit by a global economic slowdown and weak chip prices.

Han called for relevant ministries to make all-out efforts to prop up exports and maintain growth momentum.

"The role of exports is very important in the face of a mixed crisis," Han said.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Jan. 10, 2023, which is connected via video link with the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)