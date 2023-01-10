China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
All News 14:08 January 10, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- China announced the suspension Tuesday of its short-term visa service for South Koreans in retaliation against Seoul's regulations on entries from the neighbor with increasing COVID-19 infections.
The Chinese Embassy in Seoul made public the decision in a post on its WeChat account, citing an "instruction" from Beijing.
China plans to "adjust" the measure in accordance with the situation in which South Korea cancels its "discriminatory entry restrictions against China," the embassy said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
