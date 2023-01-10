(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions

(ATTN: CHANGES dateline; UPDATES with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's comments from para 11)

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL/BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- China announced the suspension Tuesday of its short-term visa service for South Koreans in retaliation against Seoul's regulations on entries from the neighbor with increasing COVID-19 infections.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul made public the decision in a post on its WeChat account, citing an "instruction" from Beijing for its embassy and consulates to stop issuing visas, including visits for trade, tourism and medical care purposes.

China plans to "adjust" the measure in accordance with the situation in which South Korea cancels its "discriminatory entry restrictions against China," the embassy said.

The South Korean government has tightened curbs on travelers from China, halting the issuance of short-term visas for Chinese nationals until the end of this month, and requiring travelers from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after arriving in the country.

It has also temporarily stopped increasing flights to and from China.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang expressed concerns over Seoul's steps during a phone call with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin. Park explained that the restrictions were imposed "on a scientific basis," according to his office.



Regarding Beijing's latest measure, Seoul's foreign ministry said the two sides had "consultations and communication" through their diplomatic channels.

"Going forward, we will continue to communicate closely with the Chinese side, delivering our government's position to it," the ministry's spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, said at a press briefing.

He reaffirmed Seoul has strengthened its antivirus measures on the basis of "scientific and objective" review, having transparently shared relevant information with the international community.

Speaking to reporters later, meanwhile, a ministry official voiced regret about Beijing's move, and such a position has been already conveyed via their diplomatic channel.

The Beijing foreign ministry, however, said the visa service suspension was taken as an "even measure" against "a small number of countries" restricting the entry of Chinese people within their borders.

"A small number of countries are ignoring scientific facts and the outbreak situations in their countries, and are still insisting on discriminatory entry restrictions targeting China," Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry, said during a regular press briefing.



