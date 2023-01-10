Yoon to visit UAE, Switzerland from Jan. 14-19

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland starting later this week, his office said Tuesday.

Yoon will pay a state visit to the UAE at the invitation of President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Saturday to Tuesday, and then travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 18-19, national security adviser Kim Sung-han said during a press briefing.

Yoon will be the first leader of either South Korea or the UAE to pay a state visit to the other country since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1980, according to Kim.

During the visit, Yoon will hold a summit with his UAE counterpart; visit the Akh unit, a South Korean military contingent; and the Barakah nuclear power plant built by South Korea.

On Jan. 17, Yoon will travel to Zurich, Switzerland, for a meeting with South Korean residents in the city before heading to Davos for a meeting the next day with CEOs of major global companies and to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

On Jan. 19, the president will give a special address at the World Economic Forum on ways the international community can work together to overcome the global economic crisis.

He will also visit the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich to meet with scholars and discuss cooperation in science and technology.



