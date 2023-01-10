(LEAD) Presidential committee head tenders resignation after clash with Yoon's office

(ATTN: UPDATES with comments from presidential office; ADDS more info)

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The head of a presidential committee offered to resign Tuesday following a policy row with the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol amid speculation it reflects Yoon's objections to the possibility of her running for leader of the ruling People Power Party.

Na Kyung-won, a former four-term lawmaker of the PPP, expressed her intention to resign as vice chair of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy to the presidential chief of staff, saying she "caused concern" to the president, according to her aides.

Na has headed the committee as its vice chair since October as Yoon is its ex officio chair.

A senior presidential official, however, told Yonhap News Agency that there has been no word from Yoon about Na's resignation. That raises speculation Yoon may turn down the resignation offer or put it on hold for the time being.

The dispute began after Na told a press conference last week South Korea should adopt policies similar to those of Hungary, under which the government allows couples to take out a 40 million-won (US$32,000) loan when getting married.

After the birth of their first child, the loan becomes interest-free, while after the birth of their second and third child, the loan is canceled in part and then in full, respectively, she said.

On Monday, the presidential office openly voiced displeasure with Na's remarks, saying she unilaterally announced policies without prior consultation with the presidential office.

The row spurred speculation that Yoon might be against her running for leader of the ruling party.

Na is considered one of the leading contenders in the PPP leadership race, though she has not yet officially declared her bid.

The party plans to pick a new leader at a national convention on March 8.

Some observers say Na's resignation offer appears to be a sign she is leaning toward running for PPP leadership.



Na Kyung-won, vice chief of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy, gives a press conference in Seoul on Jan. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

