Free agent infielder Shin Bon-ki re-signs with KT Wiz

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Free agent infielder Shin Bon-ki will return to the KT Wiz for at least another season after re-signing with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club on Tuesday.

The Wiz said Shin agreed to a one-year deal with an option for a second season, valued at up to 300 million won (US$242,180) in total.

Shin, 33, brings little value with his bat, as attested by a career .246/.323/.328 line over 876 games. But the versatile fielder can handle second base, third base and shortstop positions.

Shin has spent the past two seasons with the Wiz, following eight seasons with the Lotte Giants.



In this file photo from Aug. 12, 2022, Shin Bon-ki of the KT Wiz returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the SSG Landers during the top of the ninth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 30 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

"With his experience as an infielder, we absolutely needed Shin Bon-ki on our team," Wiz general manager Na Do-hyun said. "He has always been a hard-working and exemplary player. And we believe he will set a good example for younger teammates."

With Shin's signing, five free agents remain in the open market: former Kiwoom Heroes pitchers Han Hyun-hee and Jeong Chan-heon, former NC Dinos outfielders Kwon Hui-dong and Lee Myung-ki, and ex-Lotte Giants pitcher Kang Ri-ho, who has switched his name from Kang Yoon-goo.



KT Wiz infielder Shin Bon-ki (R) poses with the team's general manager, Na Do-hyun, after re-signing with the Korea Baseball Organization club on Jan. 10, 2023, in this photo provided by the Wiz. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

