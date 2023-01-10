Veterans ministry vows to correct reported errors on U.S.-based Korean War monument

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry said Tuesday it will pore over and correct reported spelling errors and other mistakes on a U.S.-based monument engraved with the names of soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

The New York Times has reported the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is estimated to have 1,015 spelling errors of veterans' names, while omitting and incorrectly including hundreds of names, citing researchers of an online project on the conflict.

"There must not be even a single error on the Wall," the ministry said in a statement. "By taking an exhaustive review in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Defense and South Korea's defense ministry, (we) will swiftly confirm any errors and rectify them if there are any."

The ministry said the engravings were made based on a list of names provided by the two governments.

Funded mostly by South Korea, the Wall of Remembrance was unveiled in July last year as an addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The monument displays the names of 36,634 American soldiers killed during the war, along with those of 7,174 Korean Augmentation to U.S. Army personnel, known as KATUSA.



This file photo, taken July 27, 2022, shows the Wall of Remembrance, displaying the names of over 43,000 U.S. and South Korean soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)