KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 219,500 UP 5,000
SKBP 73,800 UP 500
AmoreG 36,800 DN 1,050
HyundaiMtr 163,000 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 188,500 DN 2,000
Boryung 9,290 DN 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,400 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 UP 400
Shinsegae 234,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 45,000 UP 50
Nongshim 338,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE 32,300 UP 400
GCH Corp 16,800 DN 250
LotteChilsung 161,500 DN 5,000
Hyosung 67,700 DN 700
Mobis 217,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,000 0
S-1 59,500 DN 700
ZINUS 39,500 UP 1,850
Hanchem 188,500 UP 500
DWS 40,300 UP 300
KEPCO 19,700 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,200 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 7,780 UP 70
Daesang 21,400 UP 100
SKNetworks 3,885 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,350 0
Meritz Insurance 47,450 UP 800
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,100 DN 500
COSMAX 74,900 DN 900
KIWOOM 95,900 UP 1,500
DSME 18,850 UP 50
HDSINFRA 7,580 UP 10
DWEC 4,750 UP 245
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,350 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 341,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,400 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 124,500 DN 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,010 DN 10
KEPCO KPS 34,300 UP 1,300
(MORE)
