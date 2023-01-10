SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KCC 219,500 UP 5,000

SKBP 73,800 UP 500

AmoreG 36,800 DN 1,050

HyundaiMtr 163,000 DN 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 188,500 DN 2,000

Boryung 9,290 DN 10

LOTTE Fine Chem 55,400 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 UP 400

Shinsegae 234,000 DN 3,000

SGBC 45,000 UP 50

Nongshim 338,000 DN 9,000

LOTTE 32,300 UP 400

GCH Corp 16,800 DN 250

LotteChilsung 161,500 DN 5,000

Hyosung 67,700 DN 700

Mobis 217,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,000 0

S-1 59,500 DN 700

ZINUS 39,500 UP 1,850

Hanchem 188,500 UP 500

DWS 40,300 UP 300

KEPCO 19,700 UP 100

SamsungSecu 34,200 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 7,780 UP 70

Daesang 21,400 UP 100

SKNetworks 3,885 DN 10

ORION Holdings 15,350 0

Meritz Insurance 47,450 UP 800

HANATOUR SERVICE 60,100 DN 500

COSMAX 74,900 DN 900

KIWOOM 95,900 UP 1,500

DSME 18,850 UP 50

HDSINFRA 7,580 UP 10

DWEC 4,750 UP 245

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,350 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 341,500 DN 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 44,400 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDS 124,500 DN 2,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,010 DN 10

KEPCO KPS 34,300 UP 1,300

(MORE)