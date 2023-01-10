KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG H&H 743,000 DN 23,000
LGCHEM 629,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 62,600 UP 2,100
ShinhanGroup 40,900 UP 550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,900 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,650 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 95,100 0
Celltrion 165,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 19,950 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 DN 400
KIH 59,200 0
HITEJINRO 25,600 UP 200
Yuhan 55,200 DN 1,200
SLCORP 25,000 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 89,200 DN 1,400
DOOSAN 89,600 UP 2,100
DL 60,700 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 0
KIA CORP. 63,900 DN 200
GS Retail 27,950 UP 300
Ottogi 461,500 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 6,100 UP 110
HtlShilla 83,600 DN 1,900
Hanmi Science 30,900 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 146,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,990 UP 30
POSCO Holdings 291,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 65,400 0
SamsungElec 60,400 DN 300
NHIS 9,190 DN 30
DongwonInd 49,150 UP 1,000
LS 68,700 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106500 DN2000
GC Corp 127,500 DN 3,000
GS E&C 23,650 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 612,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 181,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 0
SKC 92,700 DN 1,400
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
Fire engulfs parking tower in Busan; no injuries reported
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Ganghwa
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions