LG H&H 743,000 DN 23,000

LGCHEM 629,000 UP 5,000

KEPCO E&C 62,600 UP 2,100

ShinhanGroup 40,900 UP 550

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,900 UP 800

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,650 DN 350

LGELECTRONICS 95,100 0

Celltrion 165,000 DN 1,000

TKG Huchems 19,950 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 147,000 DN 5,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 DN 400

KIH 59,200 0

HITEJINRO 25,600 UP 200

Yuhan 55,200 DN 1,200

SLCORP 25,000 DN 250

CJ LOGISTICS 89,200 DN 1,400

DOOSAN 89,600 UP 2,100

DL 60,700 DN 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 0

KIA CORP. 63,900 DN 200

GS Retail 27,950 UP 300

Ottogi 461,500 UP 6,000

MERITZ SECU 6,100 UP 110

HtlShilla 83,600 DN 1,900

Hanmi Science 30,900 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 146,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,990 UP 30

POSCO Holdings 291,000 UP 2,000

DB INSURANCE 65,400 0

SamsungElec 60,400 DN 300

NHIS 9,190 DN 30

DongwonInd 49,150 UP 1,000

LS 68,700 UP 1,200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106500 DN2000

GC Corp 127,500 DN 3,000

GS E&C 23,650 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 612,000 UP 12,000

KPIC 181,500 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 0

SKC 92,700 DN 1,400

(MORE)