KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 48,150 UP 600
F&F 134,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,350 DN 350
Kogas 32,100 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 201,000 DN 500
KSOE 74,900 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,750 UP 150
MS IND 15,350 UP 200
OCI 83,200 UP 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 51,400 UP 1,100
KorZinc 547,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,060 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 75,300 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 33,550 DN 500
S-Oil 81,600 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 275,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,500 0
HMM 20,050 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 53,600 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 140,500 UP 2,000
Daewoong 19,700 UP 50
TaekwangInd 725,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,530 DN 10
KAL 23,700 DN 150
LG Corp. 78,800 UP 1,000
ORION 122,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,850 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,300 UP 50
LOTTE CONF 115,000 DN 1,000
CheilWorldwide 22,600 UP 150
BGF Retail 189,500 DN 3,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,650 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 38,350 UP 750
SKCHEM 77,900 DN 100
HDC-OP 10,500 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 363,500 UP 4,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 362,000 UP 3,000
HANILCMT 11,350 UP 450
SKBS 77,200 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,700 UP 300
(MORE)
