KakaoBank 28,350 DN 150

Doosanfc 31,950 UP 750

Doosan Enerbility 16,400 UP 150

HYBE 170,500 DN 3,000

Netmarble 54,000 UP 600

KRAFTON 171,500 0

HD HYUNDAI 56,500 UP 200

SKTelecom 46,900 DN 600

HyundaiElev 29,550 UP 50

Hanon Systems 8,680 DN 30

SK 189,500 DN 4,000

ShinpoongPharm 20,650 DN 250

Handsome 27,150 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 56,200 UP 900

Asiana Airlines 13,950 DN 50

COWAY 55,100 DN 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 97,300 DN 400

IBK 10,150 UP 50

DONGSUH 19,650 DN 50

SamsungEng 24,350 UP 450

SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 1,000

PanOcean 5,540 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 UP 100

KT 34,250 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25750 DN150

LOTTE TOUR 13,900 DN 250

LG Uplus 10,850 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,100 DN 500

KT&G 91,700 UP 300

LG Display 13,450 0

Kangwonland 23,800 UP 100

NAVER 193,000 DN 3,500

Kakao 60,700 DN 400

NCsoft 454,000 UP 13,000

GS 43,250 DN 200

LIG Nex1 79,300 DN 1,400

Fila Holdings 33,800 UP 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,500 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,400 UP 750

HANWHA LIFE 2,745 DN 100

(MORE)