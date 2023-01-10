KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KakaoBank 28,350 DN 150
Doosanfc 31,950 UP 750
Doosan Enerbility 16,400 UP 150
HYBE 170,500 DN 3,000
Netmarble 54,000 UP 600
KRAFTON 171,500 0
HD HYUNDAI 56,500 UP 200
SKTelecom 46,900 DN 600
HyundaiElev 29,550 UP 50
Hanon Systems 8,680 DN 30
SK 189,500 DN 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,650 DN 250
Handsome 27,150 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,200 UP 900
Asiana Airlines 13,950 DN 50
COWAY 55,100 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 97,300 DN 400
IBK 10,150 UP 50
DONGSUH 19,650 DN 50
SamsungEng 24,350 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,540 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,400 UP 100
KT 34,250 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25750 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 13,900 DN 250
LG Uplus 10,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,100 DN 500
KT&G 91,700 UP 300
LG Display 13,450 0
Kangwonland 23,800 UP 100
NAVER 193,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 60,700 DN 400
NCsoft 454,000 UP 13,000
GS 43,250 DN 200
LIG Nex1 79,300 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 33,800 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,400 UP 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,745 DN 100
(MORE)
