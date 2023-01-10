KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 140,000 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 11,400 UP 100
SK Innovation 148,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 33,100 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 57,800 UP 600
Hansae 16,100 UP 600
Youngone Corp 44,250 DN 650
CSWIND 65,600 DN 100
GKL 19,000 DN 50
KOLON IND 43,550 UP 100
HanmiPharm 265,000 DN 4,500
SD Biosensor 30,300 DN 300
Meritz Financial 39,750 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 6,880 UP 110
emart 100,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY321 50 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 42,250 DN 150
PIAM 31,700 UP 1,500
HANJINKAL 37,900 UP 650
CHONGKUNDANG 83,700 DN 900
DoubleUGames 47,100 UP 900
HL MANDO 43,500 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 799,000 DN 13,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,200 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,860 UP 420
SK ie technology 58,500 UP 500
LG Energy Solution 473,500 UP 9,500
DL E&C 36,500 UP 100
kakaopay 67,200 UP 300
K Car 12,300 0
SKSQUARE 35,150 UP 350
SK hynix 86,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 620,000 DN 4,000
Hanwha 26,750 DN 200
DB HiTek 44,000 UP 900
CJ 82,800 0
LX INT 33,200 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 12,550 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 1,560 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 30,100 DN 100
(END)
