Actors Park Eun-bin, Kim Min-ha to fly to U.S. for Critics' Choice Awards

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actors Park Eun-bin and Kim Min-ha will attend the 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards to be held in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), their agencies said Tuesday.

The two actresses will take part in the ceremony as main actors of their TV series, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Pachinko," respectively, as both were nominated in the best foreign language TV series category.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is a Korean legal drama about a lawyer who is brilliant with an outstanding memory but lacks social skills and empathy due to being on the autism spectrum. The drama aired on local cable channel ENA and available on Netflix.

"Pachinko" is an Apple TV+ original series based on the 2017 bestselling novel by Korean-American author Lee Min-jin about four generations of a Korean family living in Japan.

In the film category, South Korean director Park Chan-wook's romance thriller "Decision to Leave" was nominated for best foreign film.

Last year, the Netflix sensation "Squid Game" won the best non-English language TV series and its lead actor Lee Jung-jae won the best actor award in a drama series.



Actors Park Eun-bin and Kim Min-ha are seen in the above photos provided by their agencies. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

