Seoul mayor to move into official residence close to Yoon's home in March
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon plans to move into an official residence located just a few hundred meters away from the residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Tuesday.
In late March Oh will move into the top floor of Seoul Partners House, a three-story building in Hannam-dong owned by the Seoul city government, following a remodeling process, city officials said.
Since taking office in April of 2021, Oh has been commuting from his private home in eastern Seoul.
Oh's official residence is about 300 meters away from Yoon's official residence.
City officials said the relocation plan is aimed at enabling the mayor to promptly respond to emergency situations, such as the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood last year.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Fire engulfs parking tower in Busan; no injuries reported
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Ganghwa
-
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions