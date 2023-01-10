Seoul mayor to move into official residence close to Yoon's home in March

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon plans to move into an official residence located just a few hundred meters away from the residence of President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Tuesday.

In late March Oh will move into the top floor of Seoul Partners House, a three-story building in Hannam-dong owned by the Seoul city government, following a remodeling process, city officials said.

Since taking office in April of 2021, Oh has been commuting from his private home in eastern Seoul.

Oh's official residence is about 300 meters away from Yoon's official residence.

City officials said the relocation plan is aimed at enabling the mayor to promptly respond to emergency situations, such as the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood last year.



This image provided by the Seoul city government shows Seoul Partners House, a three-story building in Seoul's Yongsan District. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

