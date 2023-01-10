S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 10, 2023
All News 16:40 January 10, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.588 3.583 +0.5
2-year TB 3.599 3.583 +1.6
3-year TB 3.556 3.577 -2.1
10-year TB 3.462 3.477 -1.5
2-year MSB 3.585 3.584 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.887 4.930 -4.3
91-day CD 3.900 3.920 -2.0
(END)
