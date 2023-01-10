Prosecution demands death penalty for man charged with killing woman in subway station restroom

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for a former subway worker charged with killing a female colleague he had stalked in a public restroom at a subway station.

The suspect, Jeon Joo-hwan, was indicted for stabbing the victim to death in the ladies' room at Sindang Station in Seoul on Sept. 14. He was charged with revenge killing.

During a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the prosecution demanded the capital punishment, citing he is considered at high risk for recidivism.



This file photo shows a police officer escorting murder suspect Jeon Joo-hwan (C) out of a police station in Seoul on Sept. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

The prosecution also requested the court order Jeon to wear an electronic tracking device for 30 years.

The killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her.

The two had known each other since entering Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul's subway system, in October 2021.

Jeon told police he committed the murder out of resentment toward her after prosecutors demanded a nine-year prison sentence for him in the stalking case in August.

In late September, Jeon was sentenced to nine years in prison for stalking, illegally filming and threatening the victim. He appealed the ruling.

(END)