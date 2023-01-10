S. Korea to double budget for agricultural ODA programs by 2027
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will double the annual budget for overseas development grants in the agricultural sector to 500 billion won (US$401.4 million) by 2027, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.
The government approved the plan to raise the yearly budget for official development assistance (ODA) grants, which was 246.7 billion won as of 2021. The grants will be used to support recipient nations' production of rice and other crops and the development of their rural economy, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Under the plan, South Korea will push for various projects that fit the features of each country and make the most of South Korea's strength.
In Africa, South Korea plans to establish what it called a "K-rice belt" to help strengthen rice production capacity.
South Korea will help build smart farms and establish advanced systems for agricultural administration and statistics management in Asian nations, according to the ministry.
"The government will explore various projects with international organizations to help overcome global food crisis," the ministry said in a release.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Fire engulfs parking tower in Busan; no injuries reported
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Ganghwa