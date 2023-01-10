The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) Yoon to visit UAE, Switzerland for economic diplomacy

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland starting later this week to promote South Korean industries and support businesses' expansion overseas, his office said Tuesday.

Yoon will pay a state visit to the UAE at the invitation of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Saturday to Tuesday, and then travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 18-19, national security adviser Kim Sung-han said during a press briefing.



(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions

SEOUL -- China announced the suspension Tuesday of its short-term visa service for South Koreans in retaliation against Seoul's regulations on entries from the neighbor with increasing COVID-19 infections.

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul made public the decision in a post on its WeChat account, citing an "instruction" from Beijing for its embassy and consulates to stop issuing visas, including visits for trade, tourism and medical care purposes.



Ministry requests defectors' restraint for anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign using drones

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry has asked a North Korean defectors' group to refrain from carrying out a campaign to send anti-Pyongyang leaflets using drones, according to a ministry official Tuesday.

The request came after Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK), said Monday that the group plans to fly unmanned aerial vehicles soon carrying leaflets critical of the North across the inter-Korean border.



(LEAD) Presidential committee head tenders resignation after clash with Yoon's office

SEOUL -- The head of a presidential committee offered to resign Tuesday following a policy row with the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol amid speculation it reflects Yoon's objections to the possibility of her running for leader of the ruling People Power Party.

Na Kyung-won, a former four-term lawmaker of the PPP, expressed her intention to resign as vice chair of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy to the presidential chief of staff, saying she "caused concern" to the president, according to her aides.



Actress Youn Yuh-jung signs with Hollywood agency

SEOUL -- South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung has signed with the American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), her aides said Tuesday, confirming a U.S. media report.

Deadline, a U.S. entertainment news media, reported Monday that Youn Yuh-jung, who in 2021 became the first Korean actress to win an Academy Award, will be represented by CAA.



Prosecution demands death penalty for man charged with killing woman in subway station restroom

SEOUL -- The prosecution on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for a former subway worker charged with killing a female colleague he had stalked in a public restroom at a subway station.

The suspect, Jeon Joo-hwan, was indicted for stabbing the victim to death in the ladies' room at Sindang Station in Seoul on Sept. 14. He was charged with revenge killing.



(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 5th day amid Fed rate hike worries

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended higher Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a fifth day despite concerns over the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes following hawkish Fed officials' comments. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.12 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,351.31 points.



3rd launch of space rocket Nuri slated for May: space institute

SEOUL -- The third launch of Nuri, the country's first homegrown space rocket, will be held in early May, following last year's successful second test-firing, the state space institute said Tuesday.

"A launch management team will be formed in late March, and Nuri will be fired in early May as planned," Choi Hwan-seok, who is in charge of the Nuri project at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, said in a press conference. "We think we are ready to accomplish the mission if the government announces the third launch."

