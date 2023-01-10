Yoon promises to support scientific innovations

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that science and digital competitiveness are directly linked to the country's survival and promised to support scientific innovations.

Yoon made the remark during a New Year's meeting with scientists and communications specialists at Gwacheon National Science Museum, just south of Seoul.

"We're living in an era where science and technology, and digital competitiveness are directly linked not only to the nation's future but our survival," he said. "The government will provide full support so that freedom and creativity are respected and challenges and innovations can continually be made."

Yoon promised to build the space industry through the third launch of Nuri, the country's first homegrown space rocket, and the establishment of a state aerospace agency.

He also vowed to make digital technologies widely available to the public, work closely with the international community to narrow the digital divide, and support the fostering of talent to lead future hi-tech industries.



President Yoon Suk Yeol gives remarks during a New Year's meeting with scientists and communications specialists at Gwacheon National Science Museum, just south of Seoul, on Jan. 10, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

