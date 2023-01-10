Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- A special police unit tasked with probing the deadly Itaewon crowd surge plans to conclude its investigation and release its findings this week, police said Tuesday.
The team was launched on Nov. 1 as part of efforts to uncover the truth behind the Oct. 29 tragedy that killed 159 people in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood. Officials plan to release the findings on Friday.
The investigation team has referred 10 key suspects, including former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae and Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young, to the prosecution.
The team is expected to not press charges against officials of the interior ministry and the Seoul city government due to an apparent lack of legal grounds to hold the ministry or the metropolitan government responsible for the incident.
The team is also expected not to bring charges against National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
-
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Supreme Court confirms 40-year sentence for man in stalking murder case
-
Fire engulfs parking tower in Busan; no injuries reported