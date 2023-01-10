Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- A special police unit tasked with probing the deadly Itaewon crowd surge plans to conclude its investigation and release its findings this week, police said Tuesday.

The team was launched on Nov. 1 as part of efforts to uncover the truth behind the Oct. 29 tragedy that killed 159 people in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood. Officials plan to release the findings on Friday.

The investigation team has referred 10 key suspects, including former Yongsan Police Station chief Lee Im-jae and Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young, to the prosecution.

The team is expected to not press charges against officials of the interior ministry and the Seoul city government due to an apparent lack of legal grounds to hold the ministry or the metropolitan government responsible for the incident.

The team is also expected not to bring charges against National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun.



This Dec. 13, 2022, photo shows the entrance of a Seoul building where the police investigation team probing the Itaewon crowd surge is located. (Yonhap)

