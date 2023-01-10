Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations

All News 23:07 January 10, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, who had fled the country in the wake of several high-profile corruption investigations, has been arrested in Thailand, according to legal sources Tuesday.

According to the sources, Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman, was apprehended by local police at a golf club Tuesday evening, roughly eight months after he departed for Singapore ahead of a raid by the prosecution in late May.

Prosecutors suspect Kim is a key figure in a number of high-profile corruption investigations surrounding the group, including those involving alleged transfer of cash remittances to North Korea and the purported payment for attorney expenses of Lee Jae-myung, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party.

Most of the allegations under probe occurred during Kim's tenure as group chairman, according to sources.

This photo, provided by Ssangbangwool Group, shows the company's building. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Ssangbangwool Group, shows the company's building. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Ssangbangwool
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!