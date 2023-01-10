Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, who had fled the country in the wake of several high-profile corruption investigations, has been arrested in Thailand, according to legal sources Tuesday.
According to the sources, Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman, was apprehended by local police at a golf club Tuesday evening, roughly eight months after he departed for Singapore ahead of a raid by the prosecution in late May.
Prosecutors suspect Kim is a key figure in a number of high-profile corruption investigations surrounding the group, including those involving alleged transfer of cash remittances to North Korea and the purported payment for attorney expenses of Lee Jae-myung, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party.
Most of the allegations under probe occurred during Kim's tenure as group chairman, according to sources.
