Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations

SEOUL, Jan. 10 (Yonhap) -- The former chairman of Ssangbangwool Group, who had fled the country in the wake of several high-profile corruption investigations, has been arrested in Thailand, according to legal sources Tuesday.

According to the sources, Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman, was apprehended by local police at a golf club Tuesday evening, roughly eight months after he departed for Singapore ahead of a raid by the prosecution in late May.

Prosecutors suspect Kim is a key figure in a number of high-profile corruption investigations surrounding the group, including those involving alleged transfer of cash remittances to North Korea and the purported payment for attorney expenses of Lee Jae-myung, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party.

Most of the allegations under probe occurred during Kim's tenure as group chairman, according to sources.



This photo, provided by Ssangbangwool Group, shows the company's building. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

