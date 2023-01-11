SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 11.



Korean-language dailies

-- Opposition leader appears for prosecution's questioning over bribery allegations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition leader calls investigation 'fabricated, targeted probe' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Prosecution mulls seeking arrest of opposition leader over bribery allegations (Donga Ilbo)

-- Opposition leader claims prosecution already decided to indict him even before probe (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition leader insists prosecution predetermined to indict him even before probe (Segye Times)

-- Prosecution to indict opposition leader over bribery scandal (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Accompanied by 40 lawmakers, opposition leader Lee appears for questioning over bribery allegations (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Main opposition party's leader appears at prosecution's office for questioning (Hankyoreh)

-- Opposition leader receives prosecution's questioning over bribery probe (Hankook Ilbo)

-- China halts short-term visas for S. Koreans in retaliation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- China suspends issuance of short-term visas for S. Koreans in retaliation for Seoul's COVID-19 curbs against arrivals from China (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Fugitive underwear boss arrested in Thailand (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Opposition leader appears for questioning in bribery case, denies charges (Korea Herald)

-- China suspends short-term visas for South Korean nationals (Korea Times)

(END)