SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Opposition leader appears for prosecution's questioning over bribery allegations (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition leader calls investigation 'fabricated, targeted probe' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution mulls seeking arrest of opposition leader over bribery allegations (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition leader claims prosecution already decided to indict him even before probe (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition leader insists prosecution predetermined to indict him even before probe (Segye Times)
-- Prosecution to indict opposition leader over bribery scandal (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Accompanied by 40 lawmakers, opposition leader Lee appears for questioning over bribery allegations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Main opposition party's leader appears at prosecution's office for questioning (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition leader receives prosecution's questioning over bribery probe (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China halts short-term visas for S. Koreans in retaliation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- China suspends issuance of short-term visas for S. Koreans in retaliation for Seoul's COVID-19 curbs against arrivals from China (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Fugitive underwear boss arrested in Thailand (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Opposition leader appears for questioning in bribery case, denies charges (Korea Herald)
-- China suspends short-term visas for South Korean nationals (Korea Times)
