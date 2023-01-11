(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 11)

Take politics out of investigation



Democratic Party (DP) Chair Lee Jae-myung appeared before the prosecution as a suspect Tuesday for questioning on allegations that he received "third party" bribes through the Seongnam FC while heading the football club as the city mayor. The prosecution's summoning of a head of an opposition party is unprecedented. About the investigation by prosecutors, Lee said he would comply with it faithfully. But the image the opposition leader showed at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office points in the other direction. Flanked by scores of DP lawmakers, Lee made a 10-minute speech attacking "political prosecutors for setting traps" and defining the investigation as "a probe aimed at removing a political enemy."

Rep. Lee could complain about the reinvestigation of the case by the prosecution, as he was cleared of suspicions by the police in the previous administration. But if he is really innocent, he can prove it before the prosecution. Instead, he was accompanied by his colleagues and made a one-sided argument to draw support from the public. Such behavior degenerates a judicial process into a political battle, as seen in the chanting of entirely different slogans by his supporters and opponents in the branch of the prosecution.

A few DP legislators did express concerns about the party getting involved in Lee's personal issue. But their voices were overshadowed by hard-liners in the DP. As owner of the football club from 2014 to 2018, Lee is suspected of having received 16 billion won ($12.9 million) in donations from several companies based in the city — Doosan Engineering & Construction, Naver, Cha Medical Center, NH Bank, Hyundai Department Store and Alpha-dome City — in return for favors such as changing land-use permissions. If Lee really did that, it can constitute third-party bribery.

If Lee really believes he only saved Seongnam citizens' taxes, an investigation by the prosecution can help clear the suspicion. If the prosecution rushes to indict him, a court will dismiss the case. Lee faces a plethora of allegations, including his involvement in the Daejang-dong development scandal. Whenever suspicions arose, Lee insisted on innocence. But his two close aides were already arrested by the prosecution on bribery charges, which means that not only the prosecution but also the court took their suspicions seriously. Lee must refrain from fueling a political conflict over his personal matter.

The DP holding a majority in the National Assembly opened a provisional session in January to help protect its boss (While the legislature is in session, lawmakers cannot be arrested). If the DP is engrossed with safeguarding Lee, it will backfire.

