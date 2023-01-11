Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 11, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-2 Sunny 10
Incheon 06/-2 Sunny 10
Suwon 08/-4 Sunny 10
Cheongju 08/-3 Sunny 10
Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 07/-5 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 15/03 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 11/-1 Sunny 10
Gwangju 13/00 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/06 Sunny 0
Daegu 13/-3 Sunny 10
Busan 14/04 Sunny 0
(END)
