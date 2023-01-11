Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 11, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-2 Sunny 10

Incheon 06/-2 Sunny 10

Suwon 08/-4 Sunny 10

Cheongju 08/-3 Sunny 10

Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 15/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 11/-1 Sunny 10

Gwangju 13/00 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 13/-3 Sunny 10

Busan 14/04 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!