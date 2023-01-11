BLACKPINK to headline Coachella music festival in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will headline the Coachella music festival, a major U.S. music and art festival scheduled for April, its organizer said.
In an official announcement released Tuesday (U.S. time), Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival unveiled its star-studded lineup for the annual event to be held at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, featuring BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean as headliners.
BLACKPINK previously performed at Coachella in 2019 and will return as a headliner for this year's event to become the first K-pop artist to headline the festival, an international magnet for young music fans.
The festival is scheduled to run for two weekends: April 14-16 and 21-23.
