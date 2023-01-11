Exports down 0.9 pct during first 10 days of Jan.
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports slipped 0.9 percent on-year in the first 10 days of January, data showed Wednesday, as demand for chips and precision machinery slowed.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$13.86 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $13.98 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports, on the other hand, moved up 6.3 percent on-year to $20.13 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $6.2 billion.
Outbound shipments of chips, the mainstay export product, fell 29.5 percent over the period, the data showed.
In December, monthly exports fell 9.5 percent on-year at $54.99 billion, extending the losing streak to the third consecutive month. Imports went down 2.4 percent on-year last month to $59.68 billion, and the monthly trade deficit came to $4.69 billion.
Imports have exceeded exports in South Korea since April, and December was the first time since 1997 that the country has suffered a trade deficit for nine months in a row.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Supreme Court confirms 40-year sentence for man in stalking murder case
-
Prosecution demands death penalty for man charged with killing woman in subway station restroom