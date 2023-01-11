Seoul stocks open higher ahead of U.S. inflation data

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors expect the upcoming U.S. consumer price index may provide signs of a slowdown in inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.24 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,366.55 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved up 0.6 percent to 33,704.1 points and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1 percent to 10,742.63.

If Thursday's U.S. inflation data show any signs of cooling, the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, analysts said.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks advanced across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.8 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 1.5 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 0.6 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. was up 1.5 percent.

Among decliners, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.2 percent, its affiliate LG Chem Ltd. dropped 0.5 percent, and No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. declined 0.5 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,239.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5 won from the previous session's close.

