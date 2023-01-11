PPP supporters pick Na as favorite for party leader

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Supporters of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) picked former four-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won as their favorite for party leader, giving her almost twice as much support as the closest challenger, a poll showed Wednesday.

In a poll of 1,020 voters conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday, 30.7 percent of PPP supporters said Na should be the next chair of the party.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon was in second place with 18.8 percent, followed by former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min at 14.6 percent, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo at 13.9 percent and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn at 5.3 percent.

The PPP plans to hold a national convention on March 8 to elect its new chair. The new chair will be selected solely based on PPP members' votes.

Among all respondents, Yoo garnered the most support at 33.9 percent, with Na trailing at 15 percent, Ahn at 11.4 percent, Kim at 8.8 percent and Hwang at 3.5 percent.

On Tuesday, Na offered to resign as vice chair of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy following a policy row with the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol amid speculation it reflects Yoon's objections to the possibility of her running for PPP leadership.

Some observers say Na's resignation offer appears to be a sign she is leaning toward declaring her bid, though she has not yet officially made an announcement.



Na Kyung-won, vice chief of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy, gives a press conference in Seoul on Jan. 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

