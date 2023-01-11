PM disagrees with birth policy by presidential committee

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said he had expressed objections to a birth policy suggested by a presidential committee on low birthrates, as the committee's chief offered to resign after the suggestion ran afoul of the presidential office.

Han made the remarks on Tuesday, the day after Na Kyung-won, a former four-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, tendered her resignation as vice chair of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy.

The policy row began after Na told a press conference last week South Korea should adopt policies similar to those of Hungary, under which the government allows couples to take out a 40 million-won (US$32,000) loan when getting married.

After the birth of their first child, the loan becomes interest-free, while after the birth of their second and third child, the loan is canceled in part and then in full, respectively, she said.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Jan. 10, 2023, which is connected via video link with the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Han told reporters that Na briefed him on the policy before she held the press conference, but he persuaded her not to pursue it.

"I told that it is difficult to agree on this proposal in terms of effectiveness and overlap," Han told reporters.

Han said he also asked Na to hold sufficient consultations with relevant ministries before announcing the policy.

With regard to the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle before the new lunar year, which begins on Jan. 22, Han said, "The chances of a Cabinet reshuffle are low."

Han said the government plans to frontload around 65 percent of the 2023 national budget in the first half to tackle ongoing economic challenges, including inflation.

The government is not considering drawing up an extra budget for the time being, Han said.

Meanwhile, China has suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans, in an apparent retaliation for South Korea's COVID-19 restrictions imposed on travelers coming from China.

Han said the Chinese measure is not a reprisal and Seoul will try to resolve the issue through consultations.

"I don't think it's retaliation," Han said.

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)