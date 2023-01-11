SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.



Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)



1-W 3.25 3.25

1-M 3.38 3.39

2-M 3.57 3.58

3-M 3.73 3.75

6-M 3.95 3.96

12-M 4.01 4.04



