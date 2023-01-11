The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:13 January 11, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.25 3.25
1-M 3.38 3.39
2-M 3.57 3.58
3-M 3.73 3.75
6-M 3.95 3.96
12-M 4.01 4.04
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
Most Saved
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
Supreme Court confirms 40-year sentence for man in stalking murder case
-
Prosecution demands death penalty for man charged with killing woman in subway station restroom