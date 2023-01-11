Pianist Lim Dong-hyek acquitted of obscenity charges in feud with ex-wife

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Pianist Lim Dong-hyek, who was sued by his former wife for sending obscene photos to her during their divorce process, has been acquitted by the prosecution, judicial officials said Wednesday.

The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office dropped the case against 39-year-old Lim on Dec. 27 last year, citing insufficient evidence to prove the charges, the officials said.

Lim's ex-wife sued him in June last year, alleging the pianist sent obscene pictures to her via mobile messenger KakaoTalk during their divorce proceedings in 2019 and again sent obscene messages by e-mail after the divorce in 2021.

Seoul's Songpa Police Station transferred Lim's case to the prosecution last October, but prosecutors eventually dismissed the charges.



A file photo of pianist Lim Dong-hyek (Yonhap)

