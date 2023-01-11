Yoon calls for closer security cooperation with U.S. over N. Korea's threat

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Wednesday for closer security cooperation with the United States to counter North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

Yoon told an interview with The Associated Press that South Korea and the U.S. have been in discussions on joint planning involving U.S. nuclear assets, in the face of the North's nuclear threat.

"The discussions are under way over the so-called joint planning and joint execution, and I think it's right for South Korea and the United States to cooperate, because both of us are exposed to the North Korean nuclear threat," Yoon was quoted as saying.



Education ministry's new year business report President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a report on new year business by the education ministry and the culture ministry at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 5, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Yoon said the discussions with the U.S. include "tabletop exercises, computer simulations and drills ... on delivery means for nuclear weapons."

North Korea conducted a record number of ballistic missile tests last year, and many analysts predicted Pyongyang could conduct a nuclear test this year.

Last month, five North Korea drones entered Seoul's airspace, prompting South Korea's Air Force to try to shoot down them and scramble fighter jets.

On the North's repeated provocations, Yoon said, "North Korea could have its own internal reasons, but there's no way for our country or any other country to know exactly why they are conducting such provocations."

"These unlawful North Korean provocations can only result in the strengthening of (South Korea's) security response capabilities and a further strengthening of the security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan,'' Yoon was quoted as saying.

It was Yoon's fourth interview with foreign media since he took office.

