The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

Yoon calls for closer security cooperation with U.S. over N. Korea's threat

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Wednesday for closer security cooperation with the United States to counter North Korea's missile and nuclear threats.

Yoon told an interview with The Associated Press that South Korea and the U.S. have been in discussions on joint planning involving U.S. nuclear assets, in the face of the North's nuclear threat.



-----------------

(LEAD) PPP supporters pick Na as favorite for party leader

SEOUL -- Supporters of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) picked former four-term lawmaker Na Kyung-won as their favorite for party leader, giving her almost twice as much support as the closest challenger, a poll showed Wednesday.

In a poll of 1,020 voters conducted by Hangil Research from Saturday to Monday, 30.7 percent of PPP supporters said Na should be the next chair of the party.



-----------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea's job additions hit 22-year high in 2022 on pandemic recovery

SEOUL -- South Korea reported the largest job additions in more than 20 years in 2022, data showed Wednesday, as the country gradually returned to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The number of employed people came to 28.08 million in 2022, up 816,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.



-----------------

(LEAD) Exports down 0.9 pct during first 10 days of Jan.

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports slipped 0.9 percent on-year in the first 10 days of January, data showed Wednesday, as demand for chips and precision machinery slowed.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$13.86 billion in the Jan. 1-10 period, compared with $13.98 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.



-----------------

PM disagrees with birth policy by presidential committee

SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said he had expressed objections to a birth policy suggested by a presidential committee on low birthrates, as the committee's chief offered to resign after the suggestion ran afoul of the presidential office.

Han made the remarks on Tuesday, the day after Na Kyung-won, a former four-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party, tendered her resignation as vice chair of the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy.



----------------

U.S. monitoring N. Korea, others for potential chemical weapons proliferation: Pentagon

WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to keep a close watch on North Korea and others for possible use or proliferation of illegal chemical and biological weapons, a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder also said the U.S. will take all necessary measures to hold any country accountable should they use or spread such weapons.



-----------------

(END)