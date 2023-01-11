Yoon receives policy briefing from foreign, defense ministers

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol received a joint policy briefing from the foreign and defense ministers Wednesday, checking the diplomatic and security agenda for the new year, Yoon's office said.

Foreign Minister Park Jin said the ministry will pursue a "principled" approach toward North Korea and reinforce cooperation with the international community for the North's denuclearization.

Late last month, South Korea unveiled the details of its Indo-Pacific strategy, with a focus on promoting freedom, peace and prosperity through the establishment of a rules-based order and cooperation on human rights.

Park said the ministry will make efforts in earnest to fulfill the vision for a free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.



In the face of multiple crises, the ministry will help companies in the fields of construction, nuclear power plants and defense make inroads into foreign markets, Park said.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said the ministry will build "overwhelming" response capabilities to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Lee briefed Yoon on six lines of efforts to cope with the North's threats, including a build-up of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, and an improvement in the response capabilities against North Korean drones.

The six also included bolstering joint military drills with the United States and establishing the Strategic Command.

