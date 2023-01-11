KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Asiana Airlines 14,000 UP 50
DWS 40,250 DN 50
COWAY 55,500 UP 400
HyundaiElev 29,250 DN 300
SKTelecom 46,500 DN 400
Handsome 27,500 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,500 UP 3,300
ShinpoongPharm 20,850 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,100 UP 1,700
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 DN 10
Hanon Systems 8,760 UP 80
SK 189,500 0
KEPCO 19,550 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 7,830 UP 50
SamsungSecu 33,850 DN 350
ORION Holdings 15,300 DN 50
KCC 221,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 74,400 UP 600
LX INT 33,550 UP 350
DongkukStlMill 12,950 UP 400
TaihanElecWire 1,565 UP 5
Hyundai M&F INS 29,900 DN 200
Daesang 21,400 0
SKNetworks 3,890 UP 5
KIA CORP. 64,200 UP 300
Meritz Insurance 46,450 DN 1,000
HITEJINRO 25,600 0
Yuhan 54,900 DN 300
SLCORP 25,050 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 89,700 UP 500
DOOSAN 88,600 DN 1,000
DL 60,800 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 5,880 DN 220
HtlShilla 83,700 UP 100
Hanmi Science 31,350 UP 450
SamsungElecMech 145,000 DN 1,500
Hanssem 48,500 UP 350
F&F 131,500 DN 2,500
