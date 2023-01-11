SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Asiana Airlines 14,000 UP 50

DWS 40,250 DN 50

COWAY 55,500 UP 400

HyundaiElev 29,250 DN 300

SKTelecom 46,500 DN 400

Handsome 27,500 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 59,500 UP 3,300

ShinpoongPharm 20,850 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,100 UP 1,700

KUMHOTIRE 3,000 DN 10

Hanon Systems 8,760 UP 80

SK 189,500 0

KEPCO 19,550 DN 150

KG DONGBU STL 7,830 UP 50

SamsungSecu 33,850 DN 350

ORION Holdings 15,300 DN 50

KCC 221,500 UP 2,000

SKBP 74,400 UP 600

LX INT 33,550 UP 350

DongkukStlMill 12,950 UP 400

TaihanElecWire 1,565 UP 5

Hyundai M&F INS 29,900 DN 200

Daesang 21,400 0

SKNetworks 3,890 UP 5

KIA CORP. 64,200 UP 300

Meritz Insurance 46,450 DN 1,000

HITEJINRO 25,600 0

Yuhan 54,900 DN 300

SLCORP 25,050 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 89,700 UP 500

DOOSAN 88,600 DN 1,000

DL 60,800 UP 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,500 DN 50

MERITZ SECU 5,880 DN 220

HtlShilla 83,700 UP 100

Hanmi Science 31,350 UP 450

SamsungElecMech 145,000 DN 1,500

Hanssem 48,500 UP 350

F&F 131,500 DN 2,500

