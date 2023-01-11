KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,650 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 DN 500
Kogas 32,100 0
IS DONGSEO 34,250 UP 700
KSOE 75,400 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,750 UP 3,000
MS IND 15,600 UP 250
OCI 83,900 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 51,500 UP 100
KorZinc 547,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,120 UP 60
HyundaiMipoDock 75,600 UP 300
KAL 23,700 0
LG Corp. 79,600 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 194,500 UP 6,000
Boryung 9,310 UP 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,100 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,250 DN 100
DB HiTek 44,100 UP 100
CJ 82,500 DN 300
FOOSUNG 11,950 UP 550
SK Innovation 153,500 UP 5,000
CJ CheilJedang 342,500 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,250 DN 100
POONGSAN 32,750 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 56,400 DN 1,400
Hansae 16,150 UP 50
Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 450
CSWIND 67,000 UP 1,400
GKL 19,300 UP 300
KOLON IND 43,700 UP 150
HanmiPharm 265,500 UP 500
AMOREPACIFIC 144,000 UP 4,000
Shinsegae 235,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 345,000 UP 7,000
SGBC 45,400 UP 400
Hyosung 67,900 UP 200
LOTTE 32,600 UP 300
LS 68,700 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107500 UP1000
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
(CES) Green techs galore as SK highlights carbon-free future at CES
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
Prosecution demands death penalty for man charged with killing woman in subway station restroom
Shinsegae denies dating rumor between G-Dragon, chairperson's granddaughter
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents