KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GC Corp 131,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 23,200 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 180,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,630 DN 20
SKC 93,500 UP 800
GS Retail 28,150 UP 200
Ottogi 456,000 DN 5,500
S-Oil 82,100 UP 500
LG Innotek 278,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,000 UP 500
HMM 20,350 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 53,300 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 144,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 217,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,600 UP 5,600
S-1 58,300 DN 1,200
ZINUS 38,200 DN 1,300
Hanchem 196,000 UP 7,500
AmoreG 37,550 UP 750
HyundaiMtr 164,000 UP 1,000
Daewoong 19,850 UP 150
TaekwangInd 729,000 UP 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,430 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 UP 1,600
IBK 10,100 DN 50
DONGSUH 19,900 UP 250
SamsungEng 23,900 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,480 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,250 DN 350
LOTTE CONF 116,500 UP 1,500
KT 34,300 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25600 DN150
LOTTE TOUR 14,150 UP 250
LG Uplus 10,750 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 DN 100
KT&G 91,000 DN 700
GCH Corp 17,050 UP 250
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
(CES) Green techs galore as SK highlights carbon-free future at CES
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Prosecution demands death penalty for man charged with killing woman in subway station restroom
-
Shinsegae denies dating rumor between G-Dragon, chairperson's granddaughter
-
S. Korea to guarantee 18 months of parental leave for working parents