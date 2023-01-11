GC Corp 131,000 UP 3,500

GS E&C 23,200 DN 450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 624,000 UP 12,000

KPIC 180,000 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,630 DN 20

SKC 93,500 UP 800

GS Retail 28,150 UP 200

Ottogi 456,000 DN 5,500

S-Oil 82,100 UP 500

LG Innotek 278,000 UP 2,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,000 UP 500

HMM 20,350 UP 300

HYUNDAI WIA 53,300 DN 300

KumhoPetrochem 144,000 UP 3,500

Mobis 217,500 0

HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,600 UP 5,600

S-1 58,300 DN 1,200

ZINUS 38,200 DN 1,300

Hanchem 196,000 UP 7,500

AmoreG 37,550 UP 750

HyundaiMtr 164,000 UP 1,000

Daewoong 19,850 UP 150

TaekwangInd 729,000 UP 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,430 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 UP 1,600

IBK 10,100 DN 50

DONGSUH 19,900 UP 250

SamsungEng 23,900 DN 450

SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 DN 500

PanOcean 5,480 DN 60

SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 22,250 DN 350

LOTTE CONF 116,500 UP 1,500

KT 34,300 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25600 DN150

LOTTE TOUR 14,150 UP 250

LG Uplus 10,750 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 DN 100

KT&G 91,000 DN 700

GCH Corp 17,050 UP 250

(MORE)