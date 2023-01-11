KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LotteChilsung 160,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,040 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 292,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 64,800 DN 600
SamsungElec 60,500 UP 100
NHIS 9,180 DN 10
DongwonInd 48,300 DN 850
SK hynix 87,300 UP 800
Youngpoong 615,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,350 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,900 UP 250
Hanwha 27,200 UP 450
Doosan Enerbility 16,400 0
Doosanfc 31,900 DN 50
LG Display 13,050 DN 400
Kangwonland 23,300 DN 500
NAVER 195,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 61,900 UP 1,200
NCsoft 446,000 DN 8,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,800 DN 300
COSMAX 75,300 UP 400
KIWOOM 93,700 DN 2,200
DSME 19,250 UP 400
HDSINFRA 7,780 UP 200
DWEC 4,615 DN 135
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 300
LG H&H 768,000 UP 25,000
LGCHEM 634,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO E&C 62,100 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 40,000 DN 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,200 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,050 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 94,800 DN 300
Celltrion 166,500 UP 1,500
TKG Huchems 20,000 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,900 DN 200
KIH 58,500 DN 700
GS 43,150 DN 100
LIG Nex1 81,300 UP 2,000
